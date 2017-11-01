 Skip Nav
Celebrity Hair
All the Times Cardi B's Beauty Style Was Far From "Regular, Shmegular"
Rihanna
All Hail This Woman Who Dressed as Fenty Foundation For Halloween
Beauty News
This New Kat Von D Lipstick Will Save Farm Animals and Make You Look Good
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How I Kicked My 20-Year-Long Nail-Biting Habit For Good

"I feel sorry for your fingers." Those were the six words that came out of the woman's mouth when she took my hands to try and bless them with a manicure for my wedding. Can I get an ouch?

As painful as that sentence was to take in — especially so close to my big day — truth be told, it was just what I needed to hear to recognize how out of control my nail-biting habit had become. See, I've been a nail-biter for 20-some long years. Looking back, I can't recall how this grotesque, compulsive habit even started, but it's one that has followed me well into adulthood.

It's embarrassing, to say the least — and honestly, I don't think many people realized how much the constant urge to pick, pull, or bite at my fingernails consumed me. But really, that was my goal, because every time I'd shred my cuticles to the point where they'd be dripping with blood — gross, I know — I'd hide each wounded finger so no one would notice. Because what sane person nips at their nail (and the skin around it) until red liquid oozes out, right? To make matters worse, I would feel strangely satisfied each time this happened.

If you are also a chronic nail-biter, I'm hoping you can relate. (By hoping, what I really mean is: please tell me you've experienced similar scenarios so I don't feel too crazy.) And if by chance you are nodding your head in agreement, please know that I, too, feel your pain. What's more? I've got good news for you.

After years of searching high and low for an effective nail-biting solution — and literally trying every single program under the sun — I finally found a method that actually worked. Although it was one of the hardest challenges I've endured, I'm confident that if I can nip this nasty habit in the bud, anyone can.

So if you're ready to quit biting your nails once and for all — and, let's be real, who isn't? — your guide to beautiful hands awaits ahead!

Step One: Force Yourself to Commit
Step Two: Pinpoint Your Triggers
Step Three: Uncover New, Healthier Ways to Cope With Anxiety
Step Four: Cultivate New Behavior
Step Five: Speak Up and Remember That Patience Is Key
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty How ToSelf CareNailsSkin Care
Skin Care
What's the Real Deal With Hydroquinone?
by Nykia Spradley
Madre Monte Halloween Makeup Tutorial | Laura Sanchez Video
Beauty Video
Laura Sanchez's Madre Monte Halloween Tutorial Is the Most Beautiful Thing You'll See Today
by Macy Daniela Martin
GlamGlow Holiday Collection 2017 Big Wheel of Sexy
Holiday Beauty
GlamGlow Is Launching an Actual Ferris Wheel of Skin Care, and I Want It
by Alaina Demopoulos
What Are the Best Fenty Beauty Highlighters?
DIY Beauty
5 Fenty Beauty Highlighters I'll Proudly Slather on My Skin Every Damn Day
by Aimee Simeon
Halloween Nail Art
Nails
This Halloween Nail Art Is So Detailed, You'll Think It's Straight Up Magic
by Tori Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds