How I Kicked My 20-Year-Long Nail-Biting Habit For Good

"I feel sorry for your fingers." Those were the six words that came out of the woman's mouth when she took my hands to try and bless them with a manicure for my wedding. Can I get an ouch?

As painful as that sentence was to take in — especially so close to my big day — truth be told, it was just what I needed to hear to recognize how out of control my nail-biting habit had become. See, I've been a nail-biter for 20-some long years. Looking back, I can't recall how this grotesque, compulsive habit even started, but it's one that has followed me well into adulthood.

It's embarrassing, to say the least — and honestly, I don't think many people realized how much the constant urge to pick, pull, or bite at my fingernails consumed me. But really, that was my goal, because every time I'd shred my cuticles to the point where they'd be dripping with blood — gross, I know — I'd hide each wounded finger so no one would notice. Because what sane person nips at their nail (and the skin around it) until red liquid oozes out, right? To make matters worse, I would feel strangely satisfied each time this happened.

If you are also a chronic nail-biter, I'm hoping you can relate. (By hoping, what I really mean is: please tell me you've experienced similar scenarios so I don't feel too crazy.) And if by chance you are nodding your head in agreement, please know that I, too, feel your pain. What's more? I've got good news for you.

After years of searching high and low for an effective nail-biting solution — and literally trying every single program under the sun — I finally found a method that actually worked. Although it was one of the hardest challenges I've endured, I'm confident that if I can nip this nasty habit in the bud, anyone can.

So if you're ready to quit biting your nails once and for all — and, let's be real, who isn't? — your guide to beautiful hands awaits ahead!