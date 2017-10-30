I Never Wear Eye Shadow, So I Challenged Myself to Use a Colorful Palette For 1 Week

If Facebook could put a label on my relationship status with eye shadow, it would be "It's Complicated." It's not even that I can't apply it; I've played glam squad for events, dabbled in SFX makeup, and even had a brief gig as a Nordstrom makeup counter girl. The issue is, I just don't like doing it on myself. I've learned that a certain technique looks best on my Asian eye shape — deep, dark, and ultra-smoky — so I save it strictly for special occasions and nights out.

But I couldn't call myself a true beauty girl without being willing to step outside my comfort zone every once in awhile. As a preview for the Must Have x Neiman Marcus box (it's a REALLY good one, you guys), two beauty products recently arrived at my desk. The first: YSL's Limited Edition Neiman Marcus Exclusive Wild Illusion Palette for Holiday 2017. The second: a sample of their buzz-worthy The Shock mascara.