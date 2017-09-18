 Skip Nav
How to Wear Negative-Space Eyeliner

Learn How to Wear Negative-Space Eyeliner!


Join POPSUGAR and Ulta Beauty on Sept. 19, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET on Facebook Live to see three ways to wear negative-space eyeliner! Host Kirbie Johnson and a surprise makeup artist will be showing you how to wear negative-space eyeliner with a few unique looks. By the end, you'll be ready to put your new Fall look to the test!

We'll also be giving away all of the featured products so you can re-create the looks exactly. Don't forget to RSVP and tune in tomorrow on POPSUGAR Beauty's Facebook page!

