Huda Beauty Will Launch Mini Shadow Palettes For Half the Price of Desert Dusk

A girl's got to look good when she goes home for the holidays, but you can't exactly stuff your whole vanity into a weekender bag. This might be a problem if your go-to palette is sunset-themed Desert Dusk ($65) from Huda Beauty, as the 18-pan beauty isn't what we'd call "portable." Luckily, Huda Kattan went and solved that problem for us with her upcoming Mini Obsession Palettes. Not only do these four shades come in sleek, stashable packaging, but at $27 each, the palettes are less than half the price of the Mama Bear offering.

Huda revealed Mini Obsessions on Snapchat and was quick to clarify that the shadows themselves are full-size. The product has been fit into a smaller case — and, luckily, its mirror looks pretty large. Huda called the bundles a combination of "all the most essential colors, in one place."