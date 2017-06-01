Huda Kattan Swatched Her New Lip Strobes — and They're Just Dazzling!

 Skip Nav
On Monday June 5, Huda Kattan will bless us all by officially launching her buzzed-about
Lip Strobe liquid lipsticks. But until then, she teased us on Instagram with swatches featuring the gorgeous metallic shades.

In the Instagram video, we're introduce the following 12 shades:

Foxy: burnt orange-bronze
Saucey: magenta red
Boujee: coral pink
Shameless: bold rose gold
Angelic: pale rose gold
Ritzy: gold champagne
Posh: yellow gold
Enchanting: pale pink
Snobby: bubblegum pink
Mystical: electric lavender
Fearless: plum purple
Moody: gray purple

She shows off the shades in both daylight and under a flash so you can really see the shimmery pigments. The gorgeous hues look like they would be great to layer. We're thinking Angelic over Snobby for a contoured lip. And if the formula wears as well as Huda's original Liquid Matte lipsticks, we predict these will be the hottest pout product of Summer 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

We don't normally say this, but Monday can't come sooner!

Huda BeautyHuda KattanSwatchesBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingLipstickBeauty ProductsMakeup
Latest Beauty
