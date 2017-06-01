Huda Kattan Swatched Her New Lip Strobes — and They're Just Dazzling!

A post shared by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

On Monday June 5, Huda Kattan will bless us all by officially launching her buzzed-about

Lip Strobe liquid lipsticks. But until then, she teased us on Instagram with swatches featuring the gorgeous metallic shades.

In the Instagram video, we're introduce the following 12 shades:

Foxy: burnt orange-bronze

Saucey: magenta red

Boujee: coral pink

Shameless: bold rose gold

Angelic: pale rose gold

Ritzy: gold champagne

Posh: yellow gold

Enchanting: pale pink

Snobby: bubblegum pink

Mystical: electric lavender

Fearless: plum purple

Moody: gray purple

She shows off the shades in both daylight and under a flash so you can really see the shimmery pigments. The gorgeous hues look like they would be great to layer. We're thinking Angelic over Snobby for a contoured lip. And if the formula wears as well as Huda's original Liquid Matte lipsticks, we predict these will be the hottest pout product of Summer 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

We don't normally say this, but Monday can't come sooner!