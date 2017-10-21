This Husky Makeup Tutorial Will Either Fill You With Awe or Horror

You know how, after a while, people start to look like their pets? Well, this YouTube makeup artist took that to another level, using face paint to transform into her Siberian husky, Aiibi. Though she's speaking Hebrew in the tutorial, Ilana Makeup Artist's special-effect makeup skills don't need any explanation.

While her husky transformation is convincing (and honestly, a bit terrifying), Ilana's other tutorials will also impress you — from the Cheshire Cat to a statue reminiscent of Doctor Who's weeping angels — and you can learn some serious costume makeup skills from her videos.