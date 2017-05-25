 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
These Makeup Looks Spotlight Stigmas Surrounding Mental Health Illnesses
Sephora
9 Summer Makeup Palettes You Can Get at Sephora — All Under $50
Hair
After a Drastic 7-Hour Hair Makeover, 1 Woman Finally Feels "Beautiful in Her Own Skin"
Makeup
10 Setting Sprays That Will Make Sure Your Makeup Can't Budge
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
These Makeup Looks Spotlight Stigmas Surrounding Mental Health Illnesses

If you suffer from any form of mental illness — from depression and anxiety to ADHD — you know that you are living with an invisible ailment. On particularly rough days, family and friends can't see how much you're struggling and may even offer some well-meaning but terrible advice, such as "smile more," "take a few deep breaths," or "buckle down and focus!" Those words end up feeling more hurtful than helpful.

To address the stigmas, Vancouver-based makeup artist Yasaman Gheidi started the Inside Out Makeup Challenge, rallying artists and asking them to paint a visual interpretation of their illnesses on their faces and to share their stories. She kicked it off by offering her own experiences with anxiety and depression.

"So many wonderful and amazing people suffer from the same mental illnesses that I do on a daily basis. Why can't we just talk about it openly?" she asked. "Mental illness shouldn't have to be hidden away, let's start to talk about it."

Keep reading. We've rounded up some of the most awe-inspiring and empowering work from the #insideoutchallenge hashtag. Be sure to dive into the brave captions sharing the artists' experiences with illness. You may even feel motivated to share your own.

Related
Woman Addresses the Stigmas Surrounding Depression With Parody Makeup DIY
Why I'm Not Ashamed to Talk About My Mental Illness

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty InfluencersBeauty NewsMakeup
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
Jeffree Star Declares War on Too Faced Cosmetics, and It's All Over Unicorns
by Perri Konecky
BabsBeauty Makeup Palette
Summer Beauty
Exclusive: The Deck of Scarlet x BabsBeauty Makeup Palette Is Here
by Sarah Siegel
Hair Tie Causes Skin Infection
Beauty News
The Horrifying Reason You Should Never Wear Hair Elastics Around Your Wrist
by Emily Orofino
Makeup
Too Faced Co-Founder Jerrod Blandino on Breaking into the Beauty Industry
by Jerrod Blandino
Mermaid Scales Special Effects Makeup
Beauty News
by Victoria Messina
YouTuber Gina Shkeda Responds to Fan
Beauty News
This YouTuber Gave the Realest Response to a Fan About Her "Natural" Beauty
by Emily Orofino
Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event Sale
Ulta Beauty
by Sarah Siegel
What Is Makeup Shaming?
Beauty Video
Bow Down! Artist Shuts Down Makeup Shamers With Viral Video
by Emily Orofino
Bubble Mask Image on Reddit
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
Fidget Spinner Nail Art
Beauty News
by Victoria Messina
Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Mermaid Radiance Drops
Beauty News
by Aimee Simeon
James Charles Responds to People Trolling His Makeup Fail
Humor
After People Trolled His Makeup Fail, James Charles Clapped Back in the Most Hilarious Way
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds