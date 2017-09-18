Jessica Biel Brought the Drama With Her Pompadour Hairstyle at the 2017 Emmys

Jessica Biel went for a bold and beautiful look at the 2017 Emmy Awards. The 35-year-old actress made a statement with her sexy pompadour hairdo, which complemented her backless silver and beige gown for the evening.

Her voluptuous hair was the real star of the show. Jessica's hairstylist, Adir Abergel, teased the slicked back up-do on Instagram before she walked the red carpet. The actress's brunette mane was highlighted with blond streaks, which made her heightened hair stand out even more.

As for makeup, Jessica's makeup artist, Kara Yoshimoto Bua, kept things simple, applying a nude lip and tan-colored eye shadow, allowing her big hair to receive all of the attention it deserved. Keep reading to see all angles of Jessica's beauty look at the Emmys!