Jonathan Adler x Clinique Makeup
Jonathan Adler x Clinique Is the Chicest Damn Makeup of Summer 2017
You won't mind leaving your makeup all over your vanity when it's designed by Jonathan Adler! And this Summer, that situation is becoming a reality since the interior designer and brand owner collaborated with Clinique. Adler outfitted Clinique cleansing brushes, makeup brushes, lipsticks, eye shadows, and blushes with his signature geographic patterns. There's also a gorgeous eye shadow palette featuring 13 shimmery and matte shades. The colors throughout the collection feel bright, energetic and to borrow a word from Clinique, happy.
"My collection for Clinique is for women who want to crank up their glamour faction to 11," Adler said in a press release.
Names and hues were inspired by some of his favorite travel spots, including Capri, Palm Beach, and Santorini. The good news: while your trip to one of those gorgeous destinations may not be booked yet, you can snap up this swag now. Keep reading to see every chic product!