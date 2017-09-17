Julianne Hough Wore a Simple Black Ribbon in Her Hair — and It's Incredibly Elegant

Julianne Hough reminded us she's an elegant dancer at the 2017 Emmy Awards. The triple threat walked the red carpet in a gorgeous floral-adorned Marchesa dress paired with an equally romantic beauty look that seemed fit for a French ballerina.

Julianne's makeup was classically pretty with black liner, lush lashes, and a rose-pink lip. But what really stood out was her sophisticated hairstyle. She wore her textured waves in a low ponytail held together with a long black ribbon.

The hair moment was created by Julianne's longtime stylist and "best friend" (according to a press release), Riawna Capri. Riawna let Julianne's hair air-dry, scrunching it with her hands for extra movement. She then went over it with a one-inch curling iron, creaming S-waves. This is done by bending hair in a C-shape back and forth so it doesn't curl, but rather forms loose bumps.

Before pulling Julianne's hair into ponytail, Riawna built extra texture on the top by twisting half-inch sections. This kept the pulled-back part from looking slicked.

She secured the ponytail low on the neck, about one to two inches from the hairline, and then backcombed with a MarulaOil Detangling Brush for extra volume. It was all set with a shine mist (MarulaOil Rare Oil Dry Mist) and traditional hairspray (MarulaOil Rare Oil Perfecting Hairspray). The finishing touch: tying a ribbon around the ponytail's base.

Keep reading to see all angles of Julianne's beauty look at the Emmys!