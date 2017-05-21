 Skip Nav
Here's How to Get Your Favorite Discontinued Kat Von D Products — at a Discount

There's nothing like the utter despair a beauty addict experiences when one of her holy-grail makeup products gets discontinued. It seems like all hope is lost and like you may never find another product as smooth, pigmented, or as beautiful as your favorite item. While there's always the option to look for the item on Amazon or eBay, there's always the risk they might be counterfeit.

Luckily for Kat Von D Beauty fans, the company is selling a selection of discontinued products at a reduced price, allowing fans to stock up on their favorites. If you can't live without the brand's eye shadow palettes, blushes, or bronzers, this is your chance to purchase them one last time exclusively on the Kat Von D Beauty website.

Read on to shop your favorite products and purchase backups of your ride-or-die items before they're gone forever.

Kat Von D Chrysalis Eyeshadow Palette
Kat Von D Chrysalis Eyeshadow Palette ($32, originally $46)

Kat Von D Ladybird Matte Palette
Kat Von D Ladybird Matte Palette ($25, originally $36)

Kat Von D Shade Shifter Eyeshadow
Kat Von D Shade Shifter Eyeshadow ($11, originally $16)

Kat V D Eyeshadow Trio
Kat V D Eyeshadow Trio ($17, originally $24)

Kat Von D True Romance Eyeshadow Palette in Sinner
Kat Von D True Romance Eyeshadow Palette in Sinner ($24, originally $34)

Kat Von D Everlasting Blush
Kat Von D Everlasting Blush ($18, originally $25)

Kat Von D Everlasting Bronzer
Kat Von D Everlasting Bronzer ($18, originally $25)

Kat Von D Saint Perfume
Kat Von D Saint Perfume ($32, originally $45)

