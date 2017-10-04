This Pumpkin(!) Kat Von D Glimmer Veil Color Is Only Available For 48 Hours

Beauty junkies, you know the drill by now: The first week of every month, Kat Von D holds an "Everlasting Flash Sale." For 48 hours only, the brand majorly discounts a beloved product. In the past, it's been a great chance to stock up on new additions to Kat Von D's line or limited-edition sets you can't score anywhere else.

This October, you have the opportunity to get your hands on a never-before-seen metallic pumpkin shade of Glimmer Veil. Yes, PUMPKIN. Before we go off and celebrate this news Fall harvest party-style, we'll give you the deets.

This new hue is called Super Sonic, and it's a metallic, orange-y gold with specks of blue and green for added oomph. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, this beauty will drop at Sephora. You'll only have two days to scoop it up for $22.