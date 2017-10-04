 Skip Nav
This Pumpkin(!) Kat Von D Glimmer Veil Color Is Only Available For 48 Hours

Beauty junkies, you know the drill by now: The first week of every month, Kat Von D holds an "Everlasting Flash Sale." For 48 hours only, the brand majorly discounts a beloved product. In the past, it's been a great chance to stock up on new additions to Kat Von D's line or limited-edition sets you can't score anywhere else.

This October, you have the opportunity to get your hands on a never-before-seen metallic pumpkin shade of Glimmer Veil. Yes, PUMPKIN. Before we go off and celebrate this news Fall harvest party-style, we'll give you the deets.

Image Source: NBC

This new hue is called Super Sonic, and it's a metallic, orange-y gold with specks of blue and green for added oomph. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, this beauty will drop at Sephora. You'll only have two days to scoop it up for $22.

Of course, it might sell out before 48 hours are up, so call in sick, drop the kids off at your parents' place, do whatever you have to do to make sure you can get it ASAP on Oct. 4.
We truly hope you've already gotten your hands on one of the nine already-existing shades of Glimmer Veil. If you have, you probably know that the lightweight, shimmering formula glides on your lips and can be used both on its own or to tszuj up a matte lipstick.
As Kat Von D herself said of the product, the electrifying shimmer "makes you look like a giant Christmas present." Or, in the case of Super Sonic, you'll shine like an iridescent pumpkin.
Look closely at the swatches, and you can see how Glimmer Veil reflects and refracts light like a dream. When looked at straight-on, it's your standard, glamorous shimmer. But when it hits the light like you can see on the middle model's arm, it's nearly blinding.
According to Kat, "A lot of brands say [their metallics] are longwear, but after two hours, you look like a crumbly mess." Not so with Glimmer Veil. "It's longwear as f*ck," she wrote in another Instagram.
