Kat Von D's Latest Everlasting Liquid Lipstick Is Coming Overseas
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick UK

Kat Von D's Latest Everlasting Liquid Lipstick Is Coming Overseas

A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on

We have good news for Kat Von D fans outside of the US! The newest Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick shades are taking to international waters. The cult brand is known for its high-pigmented products and long-wear formulas, and the Everlasting Liquid Lipstick is one of the hero products, promising 24-hour wear without compromising on bold pigments.

Today, Kat Von D beauty announced on Instagram that the newest shades of the lipstick will be available internationally in July. The lucky countries are the UK, Australia, France, Denmark, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Italy, Singapore, and Malaysia.

The new shades are Lovecraft, Plath, Malice, Ms. Argentina, K-Dub, Roxy, Dreamer, Dagger, and Woolf. Those who really like to experiment with makeup will love the more outrageous colors such as the turquoise (Dreamer) and gray (Dagger), which will no doubt inspire some creative makeup looks from around the world. We're hoping for even more shades to be released in more countries, as are the many Instagram fans already requesting the shades they'd like to see launched internationally.

You can buy Kat Von D products from Debenhams in the UK.

