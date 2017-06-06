Kat Von D's New Icy Everlasting Liquid Lipstick Is Anything BUT "Zero"

Any makeup fan knows that Kat Von D's Everlasting Liquid Lipstick line has no shortage of colors, but the brand just unveiled a new shade that we never knew we needed, and it's perfect for Summer. For June's Everlasting Flash Sale, where Sephora releases a new shade of the popular liquid lipstick on the first Wednesday of every month for only 48 hours, we'll be able to shop the Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick Gray Trio, which includes the stunning new gray shade Zero.

Zero is an icy gray liquid lipstick with a tint of lilac. It lets you brighten up your typical grungy makeup routine for Summer, without having to ditch your darks for pink or orange shades. The trio also includes previously released colors Dagger and Woolf.

"I am obsessed with this stormy trio of gray lip colors for our Everlasting Flash Program this June," Kat von D said in a press release. "All of these gray shades are so special to me and I'm excited to debut the new Everlasting Liquid Lipstick shade, Zero, with this exclusive value set. A few fun facts and info about these gray hues: Dagger is a cool, dusty periwinkle-gray; Woolf is a deep stone gray and is inspired by one of my favorite poets, Virginia Woolf; and Zero is a dove gray color named after the cat of Instagrammer @lipstickittty, who creates amazing lip art. I hope you can get your hands on the Everlasting Liquid Lipstick Gray Trio and give your look a little gray edge this Spring."

The Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick Gray Trio will be available on June 7 on Sephora.com for $50 and while the sale is only for 48 hours, these products sell out FAST! Zero can only be purchased with the other two colors in the trio, but Dagger and Woolf are currently both available individually for $20 each.

Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Dagger

Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in DAGGER {cobblestone gray} 🗡 {photo: @kelseyannaf} #KvDArtistryCollective #everlastingliquidlipstick A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on Jun 5, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Woolf