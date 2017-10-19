 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kat Von D Is Launching a Mini Version of the Alchemist Palette, and OMG!

The Kat Von D Alchemist Palette is about to become a cool older sister, because we've just learned that the brand will debut a mini version of the crazy-popular highlighter set. Less than one year after the four-pan, dual-purpose palette hit shelves, you'll be able to sweep up a smaller version — hopefully in time for the holidays, because this would make an amazing stocking stuffer.

If you have yet to experience the magic that is this iridescent, holographic strobe, then please consider this upcoming mini your sample into the world of Alchemist. Given that the big-girl version currently costs a relatively inexpensive $32 (for a multipurpose product, that's a lot of bang for your buck), we're anticipating the mini to be even more accessible.

It also doesn't hurt that this pint-size palette is so gosh darn cute. As the brand showed, it's about the size of your palm — meaning it will fit in even your smallest going-out clutch. This is important, because you never know when you will need to light up your face like a Christmas tree at a moment's notice.

Alas, we don't know when this baby will be released, but we will keep you posted. Until then, why don't you peruse Kat Von D's sneak peek of the palette ahead?

Kat Von D Is Launching a Mini Version of the Alchemist Palette, and OMG!
Kat Von D Is Launching a Mini Version of the Alchemist Palette, and OMG!
Kat Von D Is Launching a Mini Version of the Alchemist Palette, and OMG!
Start Slideshow
Beauty CarouselFall BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty TrendsKat Von DBeauty ShoppingFallHighlighterBeauty ProductsMakeup
Shop More
Sephora Eye Makeup SHOP MORE
Sephora
Kat Von D Tattoo Liner
from Sephora
$20
Too Faced
Better Than Sex Mascara
from Sephora
$12
Tarte
Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte Eyeshadow Palette
from Sephora
$46
Urban Decay
Naked Smoky Palette
from Sephora
$54
Sephora
Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum
from Sephora
$80
Sephora Eye Makeup AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Art
A Makeup Artist's Frida Kahlo Eye Shadow Art Is a Freaking Masterpiece
by Kelsey Garcia
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore: "I Want to Be the Rock That Floats"
by Anna Monette Roberts
Fairidescent
37 Fairidescent Products For Girls With Shiny, Rainbow, Sparkle Vibes
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday
Gifts For Every Woman on Your List — All Under $20!
by Lisette Mejia
Sephora Eye Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tannermmann
thebrandirhodes
millennialfashionista
sunlesslove
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds