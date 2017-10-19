Kat Von D Is Launching a Mini Version of the Alchemist Palette, and OMG!

The Kat Von D Alchemist Palette is about to become a cool older sister, because we've just learned that the brand will debut a mini version of the crazy-popular highlighter set. Less than one year after the four-pan, dual-purpose palette hit shelves, you'll be able to sweep up a smaller version — hopefully in time for the holidays, because this would make an amazing stocking stuffer.

If you have yet to experience the magic that is this iridescent, holographic strobe, then please consider this upcoming mini your sample into the world of Alchemist. Given that the big-girl version currently costs a relatively inexpensive $32 (for a multipurpose product, that's a lot of bang for your buck), we're anticipating the mini to be even more accessible.

It also doesn't hurt that this pint-size palette is so gosh darn cute. As the brand showed, it's about the size of your palm — meaning it will fit in even your smallest going-out clutch. This is important, because you never know when you will need to light up your face like a Christmas tree at a moment's notice.

Alas, we don't know when this baby will be released, but we will keep you posted. Until then, why don't you peruse Kat Von D's sneak peek of the palette ahead?