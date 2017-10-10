Did Kat Von D Just Tease Another Too Faced Collaboration?

A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Aug 9, 2016 at 1:23pm PDT

Last year, the stars aligned, prayers were answered, and our wildest dreams came true when Kat Von D and Too Faced joined forces on the Better Together palette. It had 12 limited-edition eye shadows encased in two magnetic halves that represented each brand's identity and formed a heart when clicked together. In case you missed out on the highly coveted collaboration then, you might be in luck. Kat Von D herself just teased a possible comeback.

On Oct. 9, Kat posted a photo of her side of the palette, closed. "How much did you guys LOVE the metallic red shade 'swoon' from our old #BetterTogether palette?," she wrote. "[Ps. maybe this is a hint of something launching soon...] 😉"

Could Kat be hinting at another Too Faced collaboration? As Bustle noted, the first collaboration was labeled "Volume 1," so a "Volume 2" could very well be in the works. Or, could there be a brand new eye-shadow palette including the return of Swoon? Perhaps there's a new lipstick shade inspired by the hue coming our way?

Knowing Kat, we can expect even more cryptic hints to come our way before we really find out what's going on. Until then, let's join the collective freakout happening in the comments section of her recent post: