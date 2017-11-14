Could Kate Middleton's Faux Lob Be a Hint Of to What's to Come?

It's no secret that we're all pretty obsessed with Kate Middleton's hair, and her most recent look is no different. During the Duchess's recent appearance at the Remembrance Sunday service on Nov. 12, she debuted a new updo that we can't help but speculate is practice for an upcoming dramatic cut.

She was seen on the balcony with the Countess of Wessex sporting a carefully coiled faux bob under her hat. If you're familiar with the hair conspiracy theory that Kate debuts a new style before a big event, such as having a baby, she may well be practicing before she decides to get the chop for real.

Whether she's testing out the new length ahead of royal baby number three's arrival, or just trying out a faux bob for fun, we're as obsessed with this look as we are all her other styles.