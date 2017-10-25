Kate Middleton Can't Wear "Vulgar" Nails — So Here Are 8 Queen-Approved Shades

While we ramp up for a holiday season of bright red nail polish and glitter topcoats, Kate Middleton, like all royals before her, will refrain from such extra manis. In fact, it's actually part of Kate's job description to keep her nails nude — according to British tabloid OK!, royal protocol demands it as Queen Elizabeth II considers colored manis "vulgar."

That doesn't mean Kate can't wear anything on her nails. In fact, she's somewhat of an Essie aficionado. She rocked a mix of the brand's Rose Lounge (pour one out for this sadly discontinued soft pink) and Allure ($9) at her 2011 wedding to Prince William. She's not alone in her love for the drugstore line — Queen Elizabeth has been wearing the same shade of Essie in Ballet Slippers ($9) for 29 years. This pinky nude hue was created when the queen's hairdresser wrote to brand founder Essie Weingarten in 1988, requesting a bespoke shade for her majesty.

Of course, this rule only applies to public functions (aka pretty much whenever Kate Middleton steps outside of Kensington Palace). So perhaps when she's not being watched, Kate paints on metallics and dances around like she's gone rogue à la that classic 1998 Disney film, My Date With the President's Daughter. Probably not, but a girl can dream.

Ahead, find four non-"vulgar" shades you can rock while you princess-wave.