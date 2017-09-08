 Skip Nav
Rihanna
You've Seen the Teases, but Here's What Fenty Beauty Looks Like in Real Life
Kate Middleton's Pregnancy Hair Trick Is Actually Genius — and Very Sneaky!

An eagle-eyed political reporter for the U.K.'s Evening Standard, Kate Proctor, has tweeted a "conspiracy" about Kate Middleton's hair that actually sounds plausible. According to the writer, the Duchess has a habit of switching up her strands right before she announces a pregnancy — possibly to avoid the media from scooping the news before she officially announces. She's sneakily done this for every single one of her three children. Well played, Duchess Kate.

Perhaps this is an effort to distract the press from her prenatal silhouette, as Kate Proctor puts it, or maybe it's just because she likes to experiment. Either way, this is one conspiracy we can actually believe. If you're still skeptical, don't worry, we come armed with facts — and photos. Join us on this very important piece of investigative journalism, will you?

July 3, 2017
Kate Middleton's Pregnancy Hair Trick Is Actually Genius — and Very Sneaky!
Kate Middleton's Pregnancy Hair Trick Is Actually Genius — and Very Sneaky!
August 5, 2014
Kate Middleton's Pregnancy Hair Trick Is Actually Genius — and Very Sneaky!
Kate Middleton's Pregnancy Hair Trick Is Actually Genius — and Very Sneaky!
November 27, 2012
Kate Middleton's Pregnancy Hair Trick Is Actually Genius — and Very Sneaky!
Kate Middleton's Pregnancy Hair Trick Is Actually Genius — and Very Sneaky!
Kate Middleton's Pregnancy Hair Trick Is Actually Genius — and Very Sneaky!
