Think You Can't Pull Off Bright Eye Makeup and an Even Brighter Lip? Think Again

Inspired by a bright blue nail polish, beauty-obsessed video blogger Kathleen Lights just shared an electric look that proves you can pair bright eye makeup with a bold lip without overdoing it. On YouTube, she shared her latest tutorial, which was inspired by an upcoming shade, Porter Miami, from her namesake nail polish line.

For starters, Kathleen primed her eyelids with concealer and a neutral eye shadow to further accentuate the cobalt eyeliner she would be using. She then created a sharp cat eye using the NYX Vivid Brights Liquid Liner in Vivid Sapphire ($7).

After setting her foundation and under-eye concealer using the Kat Von D Blotting Powder in Light ($29), Kathleen worked on her more-elaborate waterline makeup. To achieve a dynamic under-eye look that combines blue and purple shades, Kathleen used four key products: the Milani Stay Put Eyeliner in Keep On Sapphire ($7), the Sugarpill Pressed Eyeshadow in Velocity ($13), the Morphe Single Shadow in Grape Day ($2), and the Make Up For Ever Artist Shadow in Electric Purple ($21).

Though Kathleen used four different products, you can re-create her waterline makeup by gently smudging blue eyeliner and adding a layer of purple eye shadow beneath the smudged line. It might not look as dynamic as Kathleen's iteration, but it will still look pretty damn cool. Lastly, Kathleen completed her adventurous look with the Ofra Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in St. Tropez ($20). To get her step-by-step breakdown, watch the entire tutorial at the top.