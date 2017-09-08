Kim Kardashian Just Went Targaryen Blonde



Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris

Kim Kardashian decided that New York Fashion Week was the perfect time to debut a drastic hair change. While attending Tom Ford's Spring 2018 runway show on Sept. 6, she showed off platinum blonde locks that bore a resemblance to those of a certain Khaleesi.



Image Source: HBO

The color and cut were done by celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton, who wrote on Instagram, "Seeing if blondes have more fun! Silver white hair vibes! It's NYFW!"

A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Sep 6, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

The last time Kim was platinum blonde was for a mere 21 days in 2015. But it's a bit different this time around. "We changed up the look, a little wet, longer," Kim described it in another post. Appleton elaborated in an interview, "Taking Kim blonde was something we've been talking about for a long time," he said. "It was a great transition from teh super-long, Cher-like look Kim has been wearing since last year in Paris. We wanted a drastic change, so we went platinum blonde."

A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

Whether or not the look was actually inspired by Kim watching Game of Thrones or not, we must say the new look is straight fire.