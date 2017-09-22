Achieve Flawless Lashes and Brows When You Win This Luxe Mascara Set

The Estée Lauder Sumptuous Knockout Mascara is one of my favorites for its ability to lengthen, separate, and fan out my lashes. The Be a Knockout Mascara Set ($35) includes this cult favorite in addition to the Little Black Primer to enhance your lashes even further. The set also includes the Brow Now Stay-in-Place Brow Gel to keep your brows in place all day.

It's the most beautiful time of the year . . . 21 Days of Beauty! Each day, Ulta Beauty is highlighting one coveted hair, skin, or makeup product for 50 percent off, while supplies last.

