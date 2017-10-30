This Rose Quartz Highlighter Is the Prettiest Shade We've Ever Seen

 Skip Nav

A moment of silence, please, for all the other highlighter shades because we've found our now-favorite hue of all time: rose quartz. The shade, a cooler-toned cousin of rose gold, comes by way of Kora Organics, the beauty line created by model Miranda Kerr.

When we first spotted the Rose Quartz Luminizer ($28) on Instagram, the cream highlighter reminded us of everyone's favorite trendy shade, millennial pink. Upon closer inspection, we saw the soft hue is more multidimensional with silvery, frosty layers of color. Plus, it's packaged in the prettiest, gold-capped pot.

Beyond being aesthetically pleasing, the highlighter also stands out because it might as well double as skin care — it contains shea butter, coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, and sunflower seed oil. Skin gets both an immediate glow on the surface from makeup and a glow from the inside-out with organic ingredients.

While Kora is best known for its skincare products, this launch marks the brand's first venture into makeup. The rose quartz highlighter is the only product listed in the new "Natural Beauty" section on Kora's site, so there's likely more cosmetics to come. If they're anything like this highlighter beauty, we can't wait.

Ahead, see more photos of the rose quartz highlighter because it's so gosh darn pretty.

