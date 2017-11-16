 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
With Kylie's "Naughty" and "Nice" Palettes, Get Yourself Makeup That Does Both
Rihanna
Rihanna: "I Wanted a Lipstick That Wouldn't Budge — Even as You Make Out"
Beauty Trends
Pale Girls Will Love These Superfair Highlighters
Beauty Trends
21 of the Best Red Lipsticks Ever, According to Our Instagram Followers

Kylie Cosmetics Naughty and Nice Holiday Palettes 2017

With Kylie's "Naughty" and "Nice" Palettes, Get Yourself Makeup That Does Both

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

People are complex, and labels are dumb, so I've never really identified with being "naughty" or "nice" come holiday season. For instance, if I'm walking down the street and see a puppy I want to pet, I'm the nicest person you've met. But if it's 2 p.m. and I still haven't taken lunch yet, your girl gets pretty hangry — and naughty. If you also have two personalities, both of them flip at the sight of Kylie Cosmetics' holiday palettes.

Appropriately titled "Naughty," and "Nice," this line can do both. The first is chock-full of sultry dark hues, with plenty of metallic options. We'd do some naughty things to be able to wear "Ho Ho Ho," a dark rose gold, or "Glazed," a gold-speckled shadow.

Meanwhile, Nice is the Elle Woods to Naughty's Regina George. This baby has the same number of shades, but everything looks a little more merry and bright. "Holly" is a faded orange that perfectly matches the Fall leaves outside (and your corresponding PSL). "Drummer Boy" is a dramatic shimmering mauve that will bring an extraflare to any smoky eye.

If you just need to get your hands on one or both of these bundles, you'll have the chance to do so on Kylie Cosmetics's website come Nov. 22.

Join the conversation
Kylie CosmeticsBeauty GiftsHoliday BeautyBeauty NewsKylie JennerEye Shadow PalettesMakeup
Beauty News
This Pink-Gold Shimmer Pigment Is So Pretty, You May Weep
by Alaina Demopoulos
Drew Barrymore Gets Haircut After Instagram Bullying
Drew Barrymore
Instagram Shamed Drew Barrymore Into Getting a Haircut — Not Cool, People!
by Lauren Levinson
Celebrities on Snapchat
Celebrity Snapchat
90+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
by Monica Sisavat
Can Kylie Jenner Use Kylie Cosmetics When She's Pregnant?
Kylie Jenner
The 3 Kylie Cosmetics Products Kylie Jenner Can't Use During Pregnancy
by Alaina Demopoulos
Colourpop Holiday 2017 Collection
Holiday Beauty
Shop Every Single Item From ColourPop's Glorious Holiday 2017 Collection
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds