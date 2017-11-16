With Kylie's "Naughty" and "Nice" Palettes, Get Yourself Makeup That Does Both

People are complex, and labels are dumb, so I've never really identified with being "naughty" or "nice" come holiday season. For instance, if I'm walking down the street and see a puppy I want to pet, I'm the nicest person you've met. But if it's 2 p.m. and I still haven't taken lunch yet, your girl gets pretty hangry — and naughty. If you also have two personalities, both of them flip at the sight of Kylie Cosmetics' holiday palettes.

Appropriately titled "Naughty," and "Nice," this line can do both. The first is chock-full of sultry dark hues, with plenty of metallic options. We'd do some naughty things to be able to wear "Ho Ho Ho," a dark rose gold, or "Glazed," a gold-speckled shadow.

Meanwhile, Nice is the Elle Woods to Naughty's Regina George. This baby has the same number of shades, but everything looks a little more merry and bright. "Holly" is a faded orange that perfectly matches the Fall leaves outside (and your corresponding PSL). "Drummer Boy" is a dramatic shimmering mauve that will bring an extraflare to any smoky eye.

If you just need to get your hands on one or both of these bundles, you'll have the chance to do so on Kylie Cosmetics's website come Nov. 22.