 Skip Nav
Rihanna
Your Exclusive First Look at the Fenty Beauty Galaxy Makeup Swatched
Beauty Tips
7 Mistakes You're Likely Making When Concealing Your Under-Eye Area
Beauty News
Forget Pumpkin Spice — These Brows Are Pumpkin and Spikes!

Kylie Jenner Wet Set Highlighter Fall 2017

See Why Kylie Jenner Just Called Her New Highlighter Her "Favorite Thing Ever"

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

In today's example of Kylie Jenner dodging pregnancy rumors while dropping new products, the businesswoman has just teased her new Wet Set Highlighter. And if you're the type of beauty fanatic who would testify that the Lip Kits or Kylighter changed your life, get ready. That's because Kylie herself just wrote on Snapchat that her upcoming Wet Set Highlighter is one of her "favorite things" she's ever made.

In a series of Snapchat stories, Kylie showed off the formula, via both finger swatches and wearing the product on her cheekbone. While there's no release date on this shimmering, iridescent powder that could easily be mistaken for literal fairy dust, Kylie asked fans in her caption to "stay tuned" for more updates.

This bright, pigmented powder looks so sleek that it does give off a name-appropriate wet effect. Just take a look at Kylie rocking Wet Set below — it's pure dewy goddess goodness.

Along with writing that, "This stuff is magic," Kylie also revealed that the product, "is one of my favorite things I've ever created." Wonder if she'll alter that statement in about six months or so after (potentially) creating human life? Stay tuned for the answer to that, and more information about Wet Set when we get it. (But mostly just information about Wet Set).

Join the conversation
Kylie CosmeticsBeauty NewsKylie JennerBeauty TrendsBeauty ShoppingHighlighterBeauty Products
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Kylie Jenner Food Snapchats
Kylie Jenner
15 Kitchen Secrets to Screenshot From Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat
by Erin Cullum
Rihanna's Makeup Artist Swatches Fenty Beauty Eyeliner
Rihanna
by Kristina Rodulfo
Glitter Zipper Makeup
Beauty Trends
by Tori Crowther
Kat Von D Super Sonic Glimmer Veil Lipstick
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds