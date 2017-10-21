Nothing's Scary About These Horror-Themed Lipsticks — Except How Obsessed You'll Be

When I first heard about LA Splash's Classic Horror collection, I literally squealed with delight in the middle of my crowded office. Scary stories? Check. Matte liquid lipstick in wild shades? Check. A cult-favorite beauty brand? Check. This launch includes more than I could possibly hope for in a Halloween-time collection, so when a package from LA Splash landed on my desk, I dropped everything to swatch it!

The collection contains eight shades, each inspired by a different classic horror franchise. The names hint at which monster inspired each lipstick: there's Creature, Werewolf, Drac, Mummy, Frankie, The Phantom, Ms. Hyde, and Ms. Invisible. The liquid lipsticks cost $16 each, so you can either choose which iconic scream queen to channel or splurge for the entire set.

My personal favorite, Ms. Invisible, is an eerie gray-green hue that works beautifully with golden highlighter and a grungy brown eye look. But don't let my opinion sway you — check out every one of the Classic Horror shades (and peep the packaging details) in my swatch snaps ahead!