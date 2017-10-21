 Skip Nav
Beauty Tips
Why Your Face-Picking Could Be a Deeper Psychological Issue
Holiday Beauty
Exclusive: See Every Product in MAC's Snow Ball Holiday Collection
Beauty Tips
8 Surprisingly Easy SFX Makeup Tricks to Try For Halloween
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Nothing's Scary About These Horror-Themed Lipsticks — Except How Obsessed You'll Be

When I first heard about LA Splash's Classic Horror collection, I literally squealed with delight in the middle of my crowded office. Scary stories? Check. Matte liquid lipstick in wild shades? Check. A cult-favorite beauty brand? Check. This launch includes more than I could possibly hope for in a Halloween-time collection, so when a package from LA Splash landed on my desk, I dropped everything to swatch it!

The collection contains eight shades, each inspired by a different classic horror franchise. The names hint at which monster inspired each lipstick: there's Creature, Werewolf, Drac, Mummy, Frankie, The Phantom, Ms. Hyde, and Ms. Invisible. The liquid lipsticks cost $16 each, so you can either choose which iconic scream queen to channel or splurge for the entire set.

My personal favorite, Ms. Invisible, is an eerie gray-green hue that works beautifully with golden highlighter and a grungy brown eye look. But don't let my opinion sway you — check out every one of the Classic Horror shades (and peep the packaging details) in my swatch snaps ahead!

The packaging for the collection is spookily gorgeous.
Each lipstick is inspired by a different classic horror franchise.
So naturally, each package is decked out with its own monster.
The individual tubes feature retro horror designs and typography.
Swatching Creature, Werewolf, Drac, and Mummy
And adding Frankie, Phantom, Ms. Hyde, and Ms. Invisible
All eight Classic Horror Collection shades, swatched!
Which one is your favorite?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
LASplash CosmeticsBeauty Product ReviewLA SplashSwatchesHalloween BeautyBeauty Products ReviewBeauty ReviewHorrorLipstickMakeup
Beauty News
This Makeup Artist Swatches Eye Shadow in the Most Creepy-Chic Way Possible
by Alaina Demopoulos
Rihanna Fenty Beauty Trophy Wife Highlighter
Rihanna
Rihanna's Gold Fenty Highlighter Is the Most Extra Product We've Ever Tried
by Lauren Levinson
All Fenty Beauty's 40 Foundation Shades Reviewed
Rihanna
What ALL 40 Shades of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Foundation Really Look Like
by Kristina Rodulfo
Cracked-Doll Makeup
Halloween
Break the Costume Mold With These Creepy Cracked-Doll Looks
by Adrianna Barrionuevo
Halloween Makeup For Beginners
Halloween
22 Spookily Easy Halloween Makeup Ideas For Beginners
by Tori Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds