Lady Gaga's Rose Gold Eyes and New Copper Hair Scream Holiday Beauty Inspiration

Lady Gaga may not be attending the American Music Awards in person, but she's certainly not skipping the opportunity to get glam. The nominee, who had a remote red carpet set up backstage at the Joanne World Tour stop in Washington DC, showed close-ups of her stunning beauty look on Instagram. It's a combination of everything the beauty world is obsessed with right now: rose gold and copper.

The metallic creation was done by makeup artist Sarah Tanno, who used the Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-conic Palette in Scandalust to make her mesmerizing rose gold glitter eye look. For the copper lips, Tanno layered Marc Jacobs Ch-Ch-Changes Gloss over Le Marc lipstick in Amazing.

These 15 Dazzling Copper Beauty Gifts That Will Bring Shimmer to Every Vanity

Gaga's signature platinum strands also went copper thanks to her hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras. "This season's hair color is on the warmer blonde side with a copper rinse," he wrote on Instagram. "It's warmer and rich! Simple and sexy!" We couldn't agree more. The new shade was even more enhanced with the singer's sort of retro, tight spiral curls worn loose.

Get close-ups of her glamorous beauty look ahead. You're going to want to pin this for your upcoming holiday parties.

