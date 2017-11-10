 Skip Nav
Calling All Laura Mercier-Lovers: See What Reviewers Are Saying About These 7 Products

If you're a fan of Laura Mercier, you're not alone — the line is a cult-beauty favorite. Created in 1996 by Mercier, who wanted to develop a line of items for women of all ages and skin types, while focusing on the goal of achieving a naturally flawless complexion, the brand is known for its infamous setting powder and tinted moisturizer, but there are so many other amazing choices to shop.

We looked to Sephora because the retailer has a large community of customers that leave in-depth and informative reviews and sorted through some of the best-rated products so you don't have to. Check out these hot picks.

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Laura Mercier Lip Glace - Baby Doll
Laura Mercier Flawless Skin Face Polish
Laura Mercier Matte Radiance Baked Powder Compact
Laura Mercier Baked Eye Colour
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20
Laura Mercier Crème Smooth Lip Colour
Laura Mercier
Translucent Loose Setting Powder
from Sephora
$38
Laura Mercier
Lip Glacé
from Sephora
$26
Laura Mercier
Flawless Skin Face Polish
from Sephora
$32
Laura Mercier
Matte Radiance Baked Powder Compact
from Sephora
$42
Laura Mercier
Baked Eye Colour - Wet/Dry
from Sephora
$24
Laura Mercier
Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20
from Sephora
$24
Laura Mercier
Crème Smooth Lip Colour
from Sephora
$28
