Calling All Laura Mercier-Lovers: See What Reviewers Are Saying About These 7 Products

If you're a fan of Laura Mercier, you're not alone — the line is a cult-beauty favorite. Created in 1996 by Mercier, who wanted to develop a line of items for women of all ages and skin types, while focusing on the goal of achieving a naturally flawless complexion, the brand is known for its infamous setting powder and tinted moisturizer, but there are so many other amazing choices to shop.

We looked to Sephora because the retailer has a large community of customers that leave in-depth and informative reviews and sorted through some of the best-rated products so you don't have to. Check out these hot picks.