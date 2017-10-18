 Skip Nav

Light-Up Mirror on Amazon

Makeup-Lovers, This Light-Up Mirror on Amazon Prime Is Going Viral — and It's Only $15

Beauty-loving girls, we may have just found your next purchase. When we saw that this HotLife LED Lighted Makeup Mirror ($15) was up 650 percent in sales on Amazon, we knew we had to investigate. Seventy-six percent of customers who bought it have given it a five-star rating, which is impressive. So why is it so great? Let us break it down for you.

The mirror, designed for using when applying makeup, includes eight dimmable LED lights that can help you when you're dealing with poor lighting conditions. It also has one side with a classic polished glass mirror, while the other side has magnification so you can get up close and personal. When folded up, it's slender so you can easily slip it into a purse or suitcase when you're moving from place to place. The mirror requires two batteries, but the package comes with four so you can replace them when they die. This device is basically your own mini vanity you can take with you wherever you want.

"Perfect on-the-go mirror," one customer said. "The lights that are installed are bright! It's small and can fit in the back of your pants pocket. Bought this mirror for a trip and it was one of the best convenient things I got." We can't believe someone didn't invent this device sooner.

So will you give this cool mirror a try? It's available on Amazon Prime, so you won't have to wait long to receive it. We can't wait to test it out on our next trip, in the office, and anywhere else we're headed!

HotLife LED Lighted Makeup Mirror
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Vanity MirrorsBeauty ShoppingBeauty ProductsAmazon
Shop Story
Read Story
HotLife LED Lighted Makeup Mirror
from amazon.com
$15
Shop More
Sephora Brushes & Applicators SHOP MORE
Sephora
Cinema Secrets Makeup Brush Cleaner
from Sephora
$8
Beautyblender
The Original
from Sephora
$20
Sephora
Dry Clean Instant Dry Brush Cleaner Spray
from Sephora
$14
Sephora
Classic Multitasker Brush #45
from Sephora
$24
Make Up For Ever
122 Blending Brush
from Sephora
$48
Sephora Eye Makeup SHOP MORE
Sephora
Kat Von D Tattoo Liner
from Sephora
$20
Too Faced
Better Than Sex Mascara
from Sephora
$12
Tarte
Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte Eyeshadow Palette
from Sephora
$46
Urban Decay
Naked Smoky Palette
from Sephora
$54
Sephora
Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum
from Sephora
$80
Pixi Makeup SHOP MORE
Pixi
By Petra® Correction Concentrate Brightening Peach - 0.10oz
from Target
$11.99
Pixi
by Petra Strobe & Chisel Palette
from Target
$20
Pixi
Glow Tonic
from REVOLVE
$15
Pixi
Glow Tonic 250ml
from Asos
$29
Pixi
Glow Mud Cleanser 135ml
from Asos
$29
Sephora Eye Makeup AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Art
A Makeup Artist's Frida Kahlo Eye Shadow Art Is a Freaking Masterpiece
by Kelsey Garcia
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore: "I Want to Be the Rock That Floats"
by Anna Monette Roberts
Fairidescent
37 Fairidescent Products For Girls With Shiny, Rainbow, Sparkle Vibes
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday
Gifts For Every Woman on Your List — All Under $20!
by Lisette Mejia
Sephora Brushes & Applicators AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
snjezi
robynstew8
ashleeknichols
cozy_curator
Sephora Eye Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thebrandirhodes
jessyy.mac
classicaltrendsetter
breanneelenburg
Pixi Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jennysuemakeup
sololisablog
stylestun
poshndspicy
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds