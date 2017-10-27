Light-Up Phone Cases
Make the Most of Your Highlighter and Take Selfies With These 7 Light-Up Phone Cases
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've most likely seen one of the latest selfie trends out there: using light-up phone cases. The illuminating accessories are taking over because they're great for catching the perfect angle of your latest makeup look or taking a selfie in a dark place. Having that extra light can create an enviable photo. We rounded up some of the most popular picks you can get your hands on. Many of these choices offer protection for your phone in case you drop it often or feature ultrabright LED lights. Take a look at the top options, and start capturing your face from every angle.
iPhone 7 LuMee Duo Case
$69.95
from Target
Womens Light up iPhone 7 phone case
$30
from River Island
Light Up Phone Case
$19.99
from Charlotte Russe
