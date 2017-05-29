 Skip Nav
I Suck at Dyeing My Own Hair, and Even I Can Use the Lime Crime Hair Dye
I Suck at Dyeing My Own Hair, and Even I Can Use the Lime Crime Hair Dye

Lime Crime just released its own line of rainbow hair colors, and I decided it was high time I figure out how to do my very own unicorn look at home. I've had rainbow hair in the past, but I've always just done one all-over color because I'm just not very good at doing my own hair. I'm much more comfortable paying a professional to make it look amazing, however, the beauty of rainbow dye is that it's pretty hard to mess up. So armed with several videos from Lime Crime's Instagram and the whole collection of semipermanent hair colors, I got to work, and I have to say, I think I basically killed it.

