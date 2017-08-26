 Skip Nav
Opinion
Why This Makeup Artist Says "Stop Asking Me to Contour Your Face"
This Color-Changing Black Blush Looks Ridiculously Pretty on Everyone

You may already be familiar with Lipstick Queen's Frog Prince ($25), a bright green lipstick that magically turns into the perfect shade of pink once it hits the wearer's lips. The Aussie brand is back at it with another illusion-inspired showstopper, Black Lace Rabbit Blush ($25), a black cream rouge that somehow flatters every complexion.

"I was inspired by the idea of black candlelight and how hauntingly beautiful that would be on the face, so I designed a very sheer black — sheer as sheerest stockings — and then added gold dust to it. Just like sheer black stockings, this looks good on all shapes, sizes, and skin types," Poppy King, founder of Lipstick Queen, told me. "It is a combination of science and illusion; the black is so sheer that it creates the illusion of berry."

I tested the product out using some of King's application tips and also reached out to a cosmetic chemist to learn more about how this illusion occurs. Read on for my results.

