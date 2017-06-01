See the First Photos of the Official Beauty and the Beast Makeup Collection

Wondering why there wasn't an official makeup collection centered around the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast? Us too. Disney caters to every detail when it comes to its theatrical releases, so we expected an announcement around the time the film was released, only to learn there wasn't anything in the works.

Sure, there was a limited-edition serum, a (unverified) full-range collection overseas, and even Beauty and the Beast-inspired brushes that weren't affiliated with the film. We even got nail polish. But the lack of authentic Belle-inspired makeup left something to be desired. Alice Through the Looking Glass had an official collaboration, as did the live-action Cinderella remake. This is arguably the most anticipated film of the year — so where is our Beauty and the Beast collection?

Perhaps Disney was testing our patience, much like the Beast's? It doesn't matter, because Lorac Los Angeles partnered with the House of Mouse on a limited-edition makeup collection, launching today! There's a 16-shade eye shadow palette, a cheek palette, and a lip gloss and lipstick collection. And you might shed a tear at how gorgeous everything is.

