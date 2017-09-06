Lupita Nyong'o: "I Use Beauty Products as a Celebration of Just Naked Me"

By now, you know that Lupita Nyong'o is a magical human. She's got brains (check Yale University off of her résumé), beauty (um, hi, just look at her!), and everything it takes to be a positive role model (remember the time she was the sixth black woman to win a best supporting actress Oscar?). As her stardom continues to rise, we've been cheering her on along on the sidelines.

And then I met Lupita IRL! And here's what I can tell you that you may not know: the woman physically glows — as in light just reflects off her gorgeous complexion. According to the Lancome spokesmodel, getting her skin in mint condition is what makes her feel confident.

"For me, getting to a place where I love my naked skin has been the most empowering thing," she said. "It means that everything else is just bonus. I can be adventurous and curious and humorous and still come back to me. The way in which I use beauty products is always as a celebration of just naked me."

I quizzed her on every beauty question I've ever had, from who she wants to trade beauty bags with (hint: it's a rather famous model) to the one hairstyle she'd never try. Read on for more inspiring and informative beauty advice from Lupita!