Lush Christmas Bath Bombs
Lush's New Christmas Products Will Make Your Baths Merry and Bright
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Lush's New Christmas Products Will Make Your Baths Merry and Bright
Lush's Halloween products might be one of the most anticipated of the year, but any Christmas-lover will agree with me when I say that nothing compares to its adorable holiday collection. This year, the brand came out with enough bath products to keep us relaxed all throughout the festive season, and we can't wait to start using them. Keep reading to get a peek at the new swag (available in October) and start making a list!
0previous images
-9more images