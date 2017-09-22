 Skip Nav
Lush's New Christmas Products Will Make Your Baths Merry and Bright

Lush's Halloween products might be one of the most anticipated of the year, but any Christmas-lover will agree with me when I say that nothing compares to its adorable holiday collection. This year, the brand came out with enough bath products to keep us relaxed all throughout the festive season, and we can't wait to start using them. Keep reading to get a peek at the new swag (available in October) and start making a list!

Lush Snowman Bubble Bar
Lush Christmas Sweater Bath Bomb
Lush The Magic of Christmas Bubble Bar
Lush Butterbear Bath Bomb
Lush Golden Wonder Bath Bomb
Lush Plum Snow Bubble Bar
Lush Snow Angel Bath Melt
Lush Snow Fairy Jelly Bomb
Lush Christmas Eve Bubble Bar
Lush Star Light Star Bright Bath Melt
Lush Tree-D Bath Melt
Lush Luxury Pud Bath Bomb
Lush Magic Wand Bubble Bar
Lush Sherbet Dip Bath Bomb
Lush Candy Mountain Bubble Bar
Lush My Two Front Teeth Bubble Bar
Lush Christmas Cracker Bubble Bar
Lush Man in the Moon Bubble Bar
Lush Never Mind the Ballistics Bath Bomb
Lush Shoot For the Stars Bath Bomb
Lush Snow Fairy Bubble Bar
Lush Thundersnow Bath Bomb
