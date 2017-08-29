 Skip Nav
Let's Have a Moment of Silence For Lush's 29 Discontinued Products

Say it ain't so! Lush Cosmetics just announced it's bidding farewell to 29 of its products in 2017. This is to "make way for exciting new products," the brand wrote on Instagram. Some surprising inclusions on the discontinued list are favorites like the Blackberry Bath Bomb, which was the very first bath bomb produced in the 1980s (before Lush Cosmetics was even fully formed) and the bestselling Lava Lamp Bath Bomb. The store will keep selling them until stock runs out both online and in stores, so be sure to check availability before you barge in demanding all of the Fizzbanger Bath Bombs.

Altogether now, let's mourn (and do some last-minute panic shopping) for these discontinued Lush goodies. See every single product coming to its end ahead.

Lush Tisty Tosty Bath Bomb
$7
Buy Now
Lush Blackberry Bath Bomb
$7
Buy Now
Lush Fizzbanger
$7
Buy Now
Lush Razzle Dazzle Luxury Bath Oil
$4
Buy Now
Lush Pop in the Bath Bubble Bar
$8
Buy Now
Lush Frozen Bath Bomb
$9
Buy Now
Lush Guardian of the Forest Bath Bomb
$8
Buy Now
Lush Big Bang Bubble Bar
$8
Buy Now
Lush Yoga Bath Bomb
$8
Buy Now
Lush Pink Flamingo Reusable Bubble Bar
$10
Buy Now
Lush Yuzu and Cocoa Bubbleroon
$8
Buy Now
Lush Lava Lamp Bath Bomb
$8
Buy Now
Lush Sea Monster Fun
$10
Buy Now
Lush Rub Rub Rub Solid Body Scrub
$10
Buy Now
Lush African Paradise Body Conditioner
$47
Buy Now
Lush Needles and Pines Shower Jelly
$10
Buy Now
Lush Dream Wash Shower Smoothie
$26
Buy Now
Lush Turkish Delight Shower Smoothie
$38
Buy Now
Lush Don't Rain on My Parade Shower Gel
$13
Buy Now
Lush Wash That Man Right Out of My Hair
$13
Buy Now
Lush The Comforter Shower Cream
$10
Buy Now
Lush Sparkle Toothy Tabs
$11
Buy Now
Lush Beautiful Shower Gel
$10
Buy Now
Lush Yuzu and Cocoa Shower Cream
$8
Buy Now
Lush Kinky Hot Oil Treatment
$10
Buy Now
Lush Tangled Hot Oil Treatment
$11
Buy Now
Lush Go Faster Feet Foot Lotion
$27
Buy Now
Lush Ultrablast Tooth Powder
$11
Buy Now
