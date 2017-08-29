Let's Have a Moment of Silence For Lush's 29 Discontinued Products

Say it ain't so! Lush Cosmetics just announced it's bidding farewell to 29 of its products in 2017. This is to "make way for exciting new products," the brand wrote on Instagram. Some surprising inclusions on the discontinued list are favorites like the Blackberry Bath Bomb, which was the very first bath bomb produced in the 1980s (before Lush Cosmetics was even fully formed) and the bestselling Lava Lamp Bath Bomb. The store will keep selling them until stock runs out both online and in stores, so be sure to check availability before you barge in demanding all of the Fizzbanger Bath Bombs.

Altogether now, let's mourn (and do some last-minute panic shopping) for these discontinued Lush goodies. See every single product coming to its end ahead.