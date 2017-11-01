 Skip Nav

Lush Snow Fairy Jelly Bomb

Lush Just Launched the Pinkest Jelly Bomb We Ever Did See

Now that Halloween is over and done with, we march boldly onward into another holiday season. So, snow bunnies and Winter goddesses, listen up: Lush has just released a Snow Fairy Jelly Bomb ($8) for you to cuddle up with as it gets cold outside.

Lushies will know what we're talking about: the vanilla and bubblegum scent is already a beloved shower gel ($10), body conditioner ($20), soap ($7), and sparkle jar ($10). Now, it's been reincarnated as a carrageen-seaweed-infused bath bomb that dissolves into pink jelly upon being dropped into your bath.

Pink isn't the first color one imagines when they picture a Winter wonderland, but that's a damn shame, and we're glad Lush is here to change it. Be warned, though: this rosy putty is just a limited-edition release, so be sure to stock up while you can this Winter.

