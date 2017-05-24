 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
1 Woman Shows How Gorgeous MAC's New Mascara Looks on Lashes
Sephora
9 Summer Makeup Palettes You Can Get at Sephora — All Under $50
Beauty Products Review
NYX Has Expanded Its Liquid Suede Line Into Metallic Mattes
Beauty News
Each of Clarins's New Lip Oils Has an Awesome Secret Function!
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
1 Woman Shows How Gorgeous MAC's New Mascara Looks on Lashes

I'll be the first to tell you that I haven't regularly used a MAC mascara in quite some time for no reason in particular. MAC's Extended Play Lash mascara has always been in and out of my beauty drawer, however (even if not used consistently). But it looks like MAC's appearances are soon going to be a regular thing in my beauty routine as I have fallen in love with the new Bold and Bad Lash ($23) mascara!

This new dual-chamber mascara is game changing; it has separate brushes for upper lashes and lower lashes, not to mention a different formula for each! As someone who often finds myself having to use some kind of eyeliner for my waterlines to even out mascara for both my top lashes and my bottom lashes, this mascara is revolutionary for me.

The larger brush instantly added volume to my lashes with just one coat, plus the formula is lightweight and doesn't weigh down my lashes (#bless). When trying to put mascara on bottom lashes, I often find myself smudging the bottom lashes together, which creates an unruly look I often have to spend time cleaning up. The small brush's formula is specifically designed to give you a smudge-proof definition.

Check out my before and after pictures ahead, and do yourself a favor and get this mascara.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty Product ReviewBeauty ShoppingMAC CosmeticsBeauty ProductsMakeupMascaraBeauty
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Family Travel
United Airlines Detained This Dad Because His Arms Were "Too Close" to His Son's Genitals
by Perri Konecky
Wonder Woman Makeup Brushes
Wonder Woman
by Sarah Siegel
Habits of People With Clean Kitchens
Organization
7 Things People With Clean Kitchens Do Every Day
by Anna Monette Roberts
Hair
by Victoria Messina
Makeup-Free Celebrities
Beauty News
Cameron Diaz and More Celebrities Embrace the Makeup-Free Selfie
by Aemilia Madden
Dior Diorshow Pump'N'Volume Mascara
Beauty News
Diorshow Fans Will Freak Out Over This Genius New Mascara Tube
by Emily Orofino
Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event Sale
Ulta Beauty
by Sarah Siegel
Mascara Hacks
DIY Beauty
1 Mascara Wand: 4 Brilliant Ways to Use It
by Lauren Levinson
Dior Diorshow Pump'N'Volume Mascara Review
Beauty Products Review
Dior's Newest "Squeezable" Mascara Is Basically Falsies in a Tube
by Emily Orofino
Best Denim Shorts
Summer
by Sarah Wasilak
Mango Chili Lime Icee
Food Reviews
by Hedy Phillips
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Flowers
Pippa Middleton
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds