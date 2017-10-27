 Skip Nav

MAC Holiday Snow Ball Mini Brush Kit

Rose Gold-Lovers — You Need This MAC Holiday Brush Kit, and You Need It Now

We have made a decision that our love for rose gold is eternal, especially when it comes to beauty products. That's why we totally lost it when this MAC Holiday Snow Ball Mini Brush Kit ($30) was released for the holiday season. Nothing will add dazzle to your beauty routine quite like this little collection. It comes with a powder brush, an eye-shadow brush, an angled liner or brow brush, and a metallic bag. That fuzzy pom-pom on the zipper deserves its own shout-out as well.

This set would make a glorious stocking stuffer. But, if you can't wait until December, just treat yourself to the kit now. It will get you into the holiday spirit as you do your makeup. All together, everything is worth $92, so the $30 price tag is spectacular. Who will be dropping some dollars on this new release? Count us in!

MAC Holiday Snow Ball Mini Brush Kit
$30
from macys.com
Buy Now
Holiday BeautyMakeup BrushesBeauty ShoppingRose GoldMAC CosmeticsHolidayMacBeauty Products
Shop Story
Read Story
MAC Holiday Snow Ball Mini Brush Kit
from macys.com
$30
Shop More
Urban Decay Eyeliner SHOP MORE
Urban Decay
24/7 Velvet Glide-On Eye Pencil - Black Velvet
from Nordstrom
$20
Urban Decay
'Razor Sharp' Water-Resistant Longwear Liquid Eyeliner - Bump
from Nordstrom
$22
Urban Decay
24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil - Abyss
from Nordstrom
$20
Urban Decay
'Naked' 24/7 Glide-On Double-Ended Eye Pencil - Naked (Zero/whiskey)
from Nordstrom
$18
Urban Decay
24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil
from Macy's
$20
Zoya Nail Polish SHOP MORE
Zoya
Nail Lacquer
from Ulta
$9
Zoya
Nail Lacquer
from Ulta
$9
Zoya
Naked Manicure Perfector
from Ulta
$10
Zoya
Nail Lacquer
from Ulta
$9
Zoya
Nail Lacquer
from Ulta
$9
Benefit Cosmetics Beauty Products SHOP MORE
Benefit Cosmetics
Hoola Matte Bronzing Powder
from Nordstrom
$15
Benefit Cosmetics
hoola matte bronzing powder
from Macy's
$29
Benefit Cosmetics
they're real! lengthening mascara
from Macy's
$24
Benefit Cosmetics
watt's up!" cream-to-powder highlighter
from Macy's
$30
Benefit Cosmetics
Watt's Up! Cream-to-Powder Highlighter
from Sephora
$30
Urban Decay Eyeliner AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
20 Makeup Products That Won't Sweat Off at the Gym
by Kristin Granero
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Added a Little Bit of Fun to Her Elegant Look With 1 Swipe of Blue Eyeliner
by Alessandra Foresto
Gift Guide
50 Sparkly Gifts For the Glitter-Obsessed Girl
by Macy Cate Williams
Paris Fashion Week
The 11 Products That Are Getting Packed for Paris Fashion Week
by Melissa Liebling-Goldberg
Urban Decay Eyeliner AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
dearlybethany
dearlybethany
dearlybethany
tracy_hensel
Zoya Nail Polish AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
chevronseclairs
chevronseclairs
mrscocowyse
poshtoganache
Benefit Cosmetics Beauty Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
classicaltrendsetter
classicaltrendsetter
classicaltrendsetter
classicaltrendsetter
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds