Rose Gold-Lovers — You Need This MAC Holiday Brush Kit, and You Need It Now

We have made a decision that our love for rose gold is eternal, especially when it comes to beauty products. That's why we totally lost it when this MAC Holiday Snow Ball Mini Brush Kit ($30) was released for the holiday season. Nothing will add dazzle to your beauty routine quite like this little collection. It comes with a powder brush, an eye-shadow brush, an angled liner or brow brush, and a metallic bag. That fuzzy pom-pom on the zipper deserves its own shout-out as well.

This set would make a glorious stocking stuffer. But, if you can't wait until December, just treat yourself to the kit now. It will get you into the holiday spirit as you do your makeup. All together, everything is worth $92, so the $30 price tag is spectacular. Who will be dropping some dollars on this new release? Count us in!