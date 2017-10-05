MAC Is Launching 2 New Lipstick Collections to Complete Your Fall Beauty Wardrobe

Raise your hand if you love a vampy lip. There's no better time of year to wear one than Fall, when we all start gravitating toward deeper, bolder shades of scarlet and chocolate. It's perfect for Halloween, too, since blackened shades give a sort of goth vibe. If you're all about that look and on the hunt for new hues, MAC's got the hook up.

On Oct. 26, the makeup brand is launching Velvet Matte ($17), a new collection of nine dark, seductive lip shades. With colors like almost-black berry, dusty violet, grey, and deep red-brown, you'll have that vampire aesthetic on lock.

But, if you're looking for something a little more bright and glamorous, MAC's got you covered too. On Oct. 5 it's introducing Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour Metallics ($21). There are six new sparkly shades in autumnal hues like cranberry, pumpkin-orange, and cinnamon.

Get a peek of the launches, ahead.