Stop What You're Doing! You Can Get a Free MAC Lipstick For a Limited Time

Now is the time to test out a new, bold lip hue for Summer, because MAC is offering an incredible deal. Between June 15 and June 25, when you buy any two lip products from MAC, you can select one of six lipstick shades free of charge.

The six shades included in the MAC Lips, Lips, Lips sale range in hue from everyday nudes to showstopping purples. You can choose from a flesh pink shade called Hug Me, Breathing Fire, which is a warm-fuchsia shade, a hot bright red called Mangrove, and a rose-plum shade called Capricious. You also have the option to choose two shades that are now exclusive to this sale and can't be purchased on their own. Lured In, a midtone pastel purple, was a part of the limited edition Blue Nectar Collection from Summer 2016. Lust is a deep royal purple and is being discontinued.

As for the products you choose to purchase, you can pick any two lip products online or in stores to qualify for the free lipstick. We recommend checking out the Retro Matte Liquid Lip Color ($16) and the Lip Intensity Lipstick ($21) for pigmented, long-lasting color. If you're shopping online, make sure to use the offer codes listed on the MAC website at checkout to get your free lipstick.

Read on to see the six free shades.