MAC Has a "Secret" Sale Section! Here Are 10 Things You Can Buy Now

Who knew an entire page dedicated to MAC sale items was hiding right under our noses? Thanks to the internet, the "secret" is out. Head to MAC's website, click the sneakily labeled "Goodbyes" tab, and you'll find several final sale products all 40 percent off. Yup, you better bookmark this one now. Among the goodies are the Spellbinder magnetic loose powder eye shadows everyone clamored for last Fall, classic lipsticks and glosses in multiple shades, and useful staples like eye-shadow quads. We scoured through all the items to come up with the best loot, ahead.