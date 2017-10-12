Hold Up, This Huge MAC Sale at Nordstrom Rack Is Pretty Gosh Darn Insane

Mere months after Nordstrom Rack began selling discounted MAC products, the store is offering a truly insane sale on the brand. Here's a quick PSA for you: if you peruse Nordstrom Rack's online offering of the brand, you'll see that all of the products are currently discounted — some by more than 50 percent.

This sale is so good, we wouldn't be surprised if these markdowns were a mistake. But, because life can be magical sometimes, it thankfully is real — until things sell out, of course. The discounts include a selection of foundation, lipstick, gloss, and eye shadow from the fan-favorite Mineralize collection. If you've tried the line, you know the formula is gorgeous, pigmented, and long lasting.

As previously reported, the reason MAC landed on the discount megaretailer's shelves in the first place is so beauty counters could make room for new stock. Perhaps that means this sale is a sign that even more MAC products will come to Nordstrom Rack soon.

Ahead, see everything you can buy on sale, and then pinch yourself to remind you that it's real.