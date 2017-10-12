 Skip Nav
Rihanna
What ALL 40 Shades of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Foundation Really Look Like
Hold Up, This Huge MAC Sale at Nordstrom Rack Is Pretty Gosh Darn Insane

Mere months after Nordstrom Rack began selling discounted MAC products, the store is offering a truly insane sale on the brand. Here's a quick PSA for you: if you peruse Nordstrom Rack's online offering of the brand, you'll see that all of the products are currently discounted — some by more than 50 percent.

This sale is so good, we wouldn't be surprised if these markdowns were a mistake. But, because life can be magical sometimes, it thankfully is real — until things sell out, of course. The discounts include a selection of foundation, lipstick, gloss, and eye shadow from the fan-favorite Mineralize collection. If you've tried the line, you know the formula is gorgeous, pigmented, and long lasting.

As previously reported, the reason MAC landed on the discount megaretailer's shelves in the first place is so beauty counters could make room for new stock. Perhaps that means this sale is a sign that even more MAC products will come to Nordstrom Rack soon.

Ahead, see everything you can buy on sale, and then pinch yourself to remind you that it's real.

MAC Cosmetics Mineralize Eye Shadow Singles
MAC Cosmetics Velvetease Lip Pencil
MAC Cosmetics Mineral Rich Lipstick
MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot Cream Eye Shadow
MAC Cosmetics Matchmaster Concealer
MAC Cosmetics Mineralize Foundation
MAC Cosmetics Technakohl Eye Liner
MAC Cosmetics Powerpoint Eye Pencil
MAC Cosmetics Big Brow Pencil
MAC Cosmetics Tendertalk Lip Balm
MAC Cosmetics Mineralize Concealer
MAC Cosmetics Velvetease Set of Three
MAC Cosmetics Mineralize Glass
MAC Cosmetics Sheertone Shimmer Blush
MAC Cosmetics Mineralize Charged Water: Revitalizing Energy
MAC Cosmetics 247 Flat Shader Brush
MAC Cosmetics Lightful C 2-in-1 Tint & Serum with Radiance Booster
MAC Cosmetics Studio Finish Concealer
MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Blush
MAC Cosmetics Sheer Mystery Powder
MAC Cosmetics Mineralize Eye Shadow Quad
MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Fluidline Gel Eyeliner
