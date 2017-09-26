MAC Waterweight Foundation Is Getting a Friend — in Concealer Form!

A post shared by Dominic Skinner (@dominic_mua) on Sep 20, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Fans of MAC Cosmetics swear by the brand for many reasons, but one consistent standout from the pros who gave us iconic products such as Ruby Woo and Lipglass is the Studio Waterweight SPF 30 Foundation ($35). It's beloved for good reason — as the name implies, it feels weightless on the skin, yet offers a dense, long-lasting coverage. It's also superbuildable, which is exciting because we just learned that come 2018, the foundation will get a matching concealer.

As first noticed by Cosmo UK, backstage at London Fashion Week, the models in Tommy Hilfiger's show were made up with MAC's still-unreleased Waterweight Concealer. While the new product's namesake foundation has a reputation that precedes it, according to Hilfiger makeup artist Dominic Skinner, this cover-up can stand on its own.

Dominic posted an sneak peek on his Instagram about Waterweight Concealer, calling it "the most used and most loved product" currently living in his backstage kit. "It's super lightweight but packs an almighty punch with coverage."

If that wasn't enough, it's a four-in-one product. As Dominic wrote, "I've used it on its own as a concealer and foundation, but also mixed it with a dash of Strobe Cream as well as a spray of Fix Plus. [It's] Semi-matte, longwearing, and totally skin-like!"

We are totally sold, but alas, Waterweight Concealer won't be available until early next year. We'll keep you posted on the eventual release date and price, but until then, here's a picture of the Hadids wearing the cover-up to hold you over until 2018.

