About Time! Madonna's Luxury Skincare Line Is Finally Coming Stateside

ICYMI, Madonna has a skincare line called MDNA, and for the past three years, it was only available in Japan. It's finally coming to the US on Sept. 26, according to WWD.

"I'm tired of hearing people complain here that they can't get it in America," the singer said. "I developed it for me specifically, but it also feels universal. I mean, my children use it, my friends use it."

The entire range includes the following: The Face Wash ($50), The Serum ($240), The Eye Mask ($50-$120), the Chrome Clay Mask ($120-$220), and Mask Remover Sheets ($12). There's also a Rejuvenator Set ($600) that includes the clay mask with a tool that helps it penetrate into the skin (the device is $180 on its own). More products, including a face cream, will launch in November and in early 2018.

Madonna said her favorite of the group are the eye masks, which she freezes to depuff eyes and calm inflammation. If you need any proof that these products work, just look at the singer herself, who turned 59 on Aug. 16. One word: damn.

Preview some of the sleek products ahead.