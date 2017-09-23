You'll Never Guess How These Fake Eyelashes Stay On

Putting glue on your eyelids to secure faux lashes is always a sticky process, pun unfortunately intended. It's a labor of love, though, because we do adore falsies. But technology has thankfully caught up to our cosmetic needs and created a solution to replace glue: magnets.

A company called One Two Lash has invented false lashes that use two magnetic strips to clamp on your existing fringe. The result is fluttery and phenomenal — and easy to apply.

You can purchase a kit from its website for $69. Although this may seem like a steep price for faux lashes, keep in mind that they are far more reusable than standard falsies, the strips of which start getting gunky after several wears. There are four different styles of lash kits, too: original, bold, accent, and filler. This last look was specially designed for those who love lash extensions — you're meant to wear them between fills. If One Two Lashes look as good as they sound, we have a feeling the brand will make pesky glue a product of yesteryear.