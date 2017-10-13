 Skip Nav
Hair Tutorials
Learn How to DIY the Waterfall Braid Once and For All
Hair
This 5-Star-Reviewed Hair Dryer Just Got a Major Upgrade — and Celebrities Already Love It!
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne Suits Every Single Hairstyle, and Here's the Proof
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Makeup Artist Swatches Eye Shadow in the Most Creepy-Chic Way Possible

Swatching makeup is a deceptively hard task. You have to worry about catching your eye shadow in the right light and be sure to dust off any stray powders that might fall off on your arm.

So for convenience's sake, even the most skilled makeup artists usually stick to just swatching thick, chubby lines of pigmentation. However, one self-taught Instagram makeup artist named Gina does so much more than that. That's because she chooses to showcase her new eye shadow palettes by swatching total works of art on her forearm . . . works of art that are always watching you.

Sometimes Gina will re-create the peepers of the creator of the palette she's using, such as Huda Kattan or Anastasia Beverly Hills's Claudia Soare. Other times, Gina draws anonymous eyes on her forearm that are gorgeously sexy — and how I like to think I smolder from across the room on a good makeup day.

What's more, with all of the intricate blending, shading, and precision that goes into crafting these looks, you can actually get a really good idea of how well the palette Gina's testing works. Pretty and practical!

Ahead, take a look at some of Gina's most recent swatch art — but know these designs are also staring back into your soul.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
SwatchesFall BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty TrendsEye ShadowMakeup
Beauty News
13 Halloween Makeup Looks That Are the Perfect Excuse to Get the Glitter Out
by Morgane Le Caer
Best Urban Decay Products
Urban Decay
by Kristin Granero
Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection Products
Holiday Beauty
by Lauren Levinson
Autumn Makeup Ideas From Instagram 2017
Beauty Trends
17 Autumn Eye Makeup Ideas That Will Make You Love Fall 2017 Even More
by Lauren Levinson
Purple Highlighter Tips
Rihanna
Calling It! Purple Highlighter Will Be the Hottest Hue to Strobe With For Fall 2017
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds