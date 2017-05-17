 Skip Nav
Marc Jacobs Coconut Bronzer Review

This New Marc Jacobs Bronzer Actually Smells Like Coconuts — and It's Amazing

Bronzer is not a product I accept into my makeup squad easily. I'm picky, often favoring more modern contour sticks and creams over outdated powders. But the new limited-edition Marc Jacobs O!Mega Bronze Coconut Perfect Tan ($49) has secured a spot. The standout, obsession-inducing feature of this product is that it is coconut scented.

The fragrance is not that kind of nauseating saccharine coconut scent, but rather it's like a toasted almond coconut cookie. I want to bathe in it!

In addition to the vacation scent, it delivers a postbeach glow. I apply it using the limited-edition Bronzer Brush No. 12 ($78), which feels like velvet fluff is being rubbed against your cheek. The creamy formula instantly blends into skin with a matte finish. You don't look dirty — just, well, tan. I also like to dust it on my temples and chin for a subtle contour.

Below, I've shared "before" and "after" shots of what it looks like on my light-medium complexion.

Before: my complexion looks one-note.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lauren Levinson

After: my cheekbones pop!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lauren Levinson

I highly recommend you try it but warn that it's addictive!

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds