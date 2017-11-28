 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Meghan Markle's Best Hair Moments Prove She's Always Been a Royal in Waiting
Beauty Tips
What Happened When I Tried Nontoxic Makeup For 90 Days
Beauty News
This Reflective Lips Trend Turns Your Mouth Into a Mirror
Holiday Beauty
The Best Holiday Beauty Gift For Every Zodiac Sign
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Meghan Markle's Best Hair Moments Prove She's Always Been a Royal in Waiting

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement has us not only swooning over their adorable announcement but also sending our beauty-obsessed brains into overdrive about what her wedding hair will look like. We may have to wait until 2018 to find out, but we can still look back at her best hair moments so far for a few hints. She's the queen of relaxed, chic waves, and you'll probably want to re-create her go-to style immediately.

Ahead, see Megan's best mane moments that prove she was born to be a royal, with hair just as fabulous as Kate's!

Windswept Waves
Chic Curls
Natural and Straight
Voluminous Curls
Side-Parted Curls
Everyday Waves
Relaxed Updo
Short, Face-Framing Curls
Straight Centre Parting
Sleek Curls and a Red Lip
Messy Bun and Side Fringe
Messy Chic Curls
Center Parting With Small Curls
Relaxed Updo
Straight Everyday Style
Supersleek Center Parting
Messy Curls
Sideswept Low Bun
Red Carpet Sleek
Elegant Updo
Side-Parted Waves
Supersleek Centre Parting
Voluminous Curls
Low Bun
Sleek Ponytail
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Hair IdeasCelebrity HairstylesMeghan MarkleCelebrity BeautyHair
Holiday Beauty
28 Easy, Glam Hair and Makeup Ideas to Kick Off Holiday Party Season
by Nykia Spradley
Ariana Grande's Platinum Blond Hair
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande's Signature Ponytail Looks Even Better Platinum Blond
by Kristina Rodulfo
Iconic Beauty Products
Beauty Products Review
100 Iconic Products You Need to Check Off Your Beauty Bucket List
by Emily Orofino
Beauty Products You Shouldn't Use Too Much Of
Beauty Tips
Overusing These Products Could Be Hazardous to Your Health
by Kristin Granero
Bob Hairstyle Inspiration
Beauty News
24 Bobs That Will Convince You It's Finally Time to Make the Chop
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds