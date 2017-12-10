 Skip Nav
Important: There's a New Rose Gold Mermaid Makeup Brush Set on Amazon For $12

Mermaid Makeup Brushes on Amazon

Important: There's a New Rose Gold Mermaid Makeup Brush Set on Amazon For $12

Fashion girls can never have enough shoes, and beauty girls can never have enough makeup brushes. Not only are they good to have on hand, but they also look so pretty on top of a vanity. Amazon just released a ton of new goodies for the holiday season, including this Coshine Rose Gold Mermaid Makeup Brush Set ($12). It has everything we could ever want in one product: the trendiest color of the year, a mythical creature, and an Instagram-worthy design.

These brushes are more than just fun to look at; they work really well too. Out of the 34 customers who have reviewed the set, 84 percent of them give it five stars. Impressive! Buyers say the brushes are great quality, hold a lot of makeup, and blend well. "I was worried this product would be cheaply made since, well, it was so cheap!" one customer said. "However the brushes are super soft and it is made really well overall! I bought it for my friend who is a cosmetologist and is also obsessed with all things mermaid related. She loved these!"

Whether you're treating yourself or looking for a gift, you're bound to be happy with this set. We totally freaked out when we saw it, especially since it comes with 10 brushes. They work for foundation, blush, highlighter, eye shadow, and more. Don't put it off; order them now.

Coshine Rose Gold Mermaid Makeup Brush Set
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Makeup BrushesMermaidsBeauty ShoppingRose GoldGift GuideBeauty ProductsAmazonMakeup
